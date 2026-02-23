Heavy-lift vessel HUA RUI LONG transits Suez Canal en route to Denmark

CAIRO, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced that the semi-submersible heavy-lift vessel HUA RUI LONG successfully transited the canal today as part of the southbound convoy.

Arriving from Singapore via the Bab el-Mandeb strait, the vessel is bound for Denmark carrying the ship NORTHERN ENDEAVOUR. Owned by the Guangzhou Salvage Bureau and built in 2022, the vessel measures 252 metres in length and 77 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 115,254 tonnes.

Admiral Osama Rabiee, Chairman of the SCA, stated that the transit required bespoke navigational measures because the ship’s width exceeds the standard 75-metre limit. To ensure safe passage, the vessel was escorted by four tugboats and guided by six senior pilots, with real-time monitoring provided by the main traffic office and pilotage stations along the waterway.

Admiral Rabiee highlighted that the canal handled 27 similar vessels in 2025 and four since the start of this year. He noted that the Southern Sector Development Project has enhanced navigational safety by 28% and widened the canal by 40 metres to the east.

Choosing the Suez Canal route saves approximately 3,432 nautical miles compared to alternative paths, significantly reducing transit time, costs, and carbon emissions, he explained.