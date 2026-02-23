UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal; conveys condolences over bus accident victims

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Nepal following the tragic incident in which a passenger bus plunged into a river in the Dhading district, central Nepal, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Nepal, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.