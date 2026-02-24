Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure implements vital federal projects to enhance quality of life

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is overseeing the implementation of a number of vital federal projects across the roads, buildings, and services sectors, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the national infrastructure system, enhance its operational efficiency, and strengthen its readiness to support economic and population growth. These efforts also aim to reinforce quality of life across all Emirates, in line with the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision.

In this context, Eng. Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, reviewed progress on several federal projects to ensure adherence to approved timelines and accelerate implementation in accordance with the highest adopted standards.

Among the key projects supervised by the Ministry are the Emirates Road Enhancement Project; the construction and completion of the Dibba Al Fujairah Court and Public Prosecution building; the Public Health Building at Dibba Al Hisn Health Centre; and a number of dams and water channels in the Eastern Region. These projects form part of an integrated framework aimed at enhancing the efficiency of federal infrastructure and achieving the highest levels of sustainability and quality.

The Emirates Road Enhancement Project is one of the most prominent strategic initiatives within the federal road network, given its pivotal role in supporting traffic movement, improving mobility flow, and increasing the efficiency of goods and service transport.

The project includes the enhancement of Interchange No. (7) through the construction of six directional bridges with a total length of 12.6 kilometres and a capacity of up to 13,200 vehicles per hour, in addition to 3.4 kilometres of collector roads. The total project cost is estimated at AED750 million. Implementation began in September 2025 and will span two years. The project aims to reduce travel time by up to 45 percent and significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

It also includes expanding Emirates Road from three to five lanes in each direction over a 25-kilometre stretch, increasing the road’s capacity to approximately 9,000 vehicles per hour, an increase of up to 65 percent.

The construction and completion of the Dibba Al Fujairah Court and Public Prosecution project falls within efforts to advance judicial infrastructure and elevate the quality of services provided, in accordance with best practices and approved standards. The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing modern and sustainable government buildings by implementing smart systems that enhance energy and water efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and improve operational performance, ultimately enhancing service quality and customer experience.

The Public Health Building project at Dibba Al Hisn Health Centre is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and develop federal healthcare facilities and enhance their readiness to deliver integrated healthcare services that meet community needs. The project adopts smart solutions and advanced digital technologies to improve indoor environmental quality, increase energy and water efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions, reflecting national priorities toward sustainable and high-efficiency healthcare facilities.

A number of dams and water channels in the Eastern Region are being implemented using locally sourced materials. This approach has contributed to reducing environmental impact and lowering the carbon footprint, while increasing the utilisation of local resources by approximately 70 percent.

These projects incorporate natural and sustainable drainage solutions that reduce operation and maintenance requirements and support the long-term sustainability of water resources.

In this regard, Eng. Mohammed Al Mansoori affirmed that the infrastructure projects implemented by the Ministry represent a fundamental pillar in supporting the UAE’s competitiveness and strengthening the readiness of federal infrastructure for future requirements.

He said, “Infrastructure projects are implemented under a comprehensive vision grounded in proactive planning and the adoption of the highest global specifications and standards in design and execution. This ensures readiness to accommodate urban expansion and population growth, while delivering sustainable developmental impact that enhances quality of life and supports the national economy.”