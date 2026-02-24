RTA contributes AED5 million to 'Edge of Life' campaign to rescue 5 million children from hunger

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the 'Edge of Life' campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), builds upon previous Ramadan campaigns launched under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives to a wide response from the UAE community.

The campaign is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, affirmed that the initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to launch the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is an extension of a steadfast humanitarian approach that has established the UAE as a global model for sustainable institutional philanthropy.

Al Tayer noted that the RTA’s participation in this campaign stems from its corporate social responsibility and its commitment to contributing to national initiatives with a global humanitarian impact.

Al Tayer stated, “Launching the campaign during Ramadan reflects a deep understanding of this month’s message of mercy, solidarity, and compassion. The initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extend beyond direct relief and reflect a strategic vision that creates a sustainable impact in the lives of the most vulnerable groups, particularly children.”

He added, “The Edge of Life campaign represents an urgent humanitarian response to one of the world's gravest challenges. With millions of children facing the threat of malnutrition, an issue that undermines the future and stability of societies, this initiative underscores the UAE’s humanitarian mission that is not defined by geography or borders, with human protection and dignity at the forefront of its priorities, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Al Tayer added that investing in rescuing children from hunger and malnutrition is an investment in the future of humanity, as food security is a fundamental pillar of stability and sustainable development. The Edge of Life campaign’s strategic significance is reflected in building effective partnerships with international organisations to mobilise efforts and resources, ensuring that support reaches those in need and achieving a tangible, lasting impact.

He concluded, “This initiative serves as a message of hope from the UAE to millions of children around the world: Protecting human life is a priority that knows no borders, and the UAE will continue to lead these efforts, transforming values into actions and humanitarian action into real-world impact.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).