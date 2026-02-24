Ellington Properties contributes AED5 million in support of 'Edge of Life' campaign

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ellington Properties announced a contribution of AED5 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to raise a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The campaign, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

It welcomes all community members, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help rescue millions of children from hunger. The campaign fosters the values of compassion, solidarity and extending aid to the most vulnerable populations.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, stated, “Supporting the Edge of Life campaign reflects the values of solidarity and compassion for which the UAE is known. This humanitarian initiative proves that collective action can make a tangible impact. We are confident the campaign will help protect millions of children against hunger and malnutrition.

Thomas added, “Our contribution reflects our commitment to the UAE’s vision of a community rooted in giving, responsibility, and mutual progress. Ellington Properties believes that building a community is so much more than urban development. It is to be part of initiatives that safeguard children’s right for healthy nutrition, life with dignity, and a brighter future. It is an honour to support the UAE community in this significant humanitarian effort."

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).