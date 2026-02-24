UAE announces academic calendar for higher education through 2029

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has approved the academic calendar for higher education institutions (HEIs) for the next three years: 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029.

The decision was issued in line with the directives of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council and supports the unification of the academic calendar across schools and HEIs. It applies to all UAE-based federal and private HEIs, while allowing international branch campuses to align their academic year start and end dates with their parent campus calendars.

HEIs are granted flexibility in setting the start and end dates of the academic year based on programme requirements and according to the number and schedule of summer semesters. They may also adjust the start date of breaks by up to one week before or after the specified dates, provided the holiday duration remains unchanged.

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the start date is 31st August 2026. Winter break runs from 21st December 2026 through 1st January 2027, with classes resuming on 4th January 2027. Spring break takes place from 5th April to 9th April 2027.

The academic year includes a summer semester from 24th May to 2nd July 2027 and ends on 2nd July 2027.

For the 2027-2028 academic year, the start date is 30th August 2027. Winter break runs from 20th December through 31st December 2027, with classes resuming on 3rd January 2028. Spring break is scheduled from 27th March to 31st March 2028.

There will be a summer semester from 22nd May to 30th June 2028, and the academic year ends on 30th June 2028.

For the 2028-2029 academic year, the start date is 28th August 2028. Winter break runs from 18th December through 29th December 2028, with classes resuming on 2nd January 2029. Spring break takes place from 26th March to 30th March 2029.

The academic year includes a summer semester from 21st May to 29th June 2029 and ends on 29th June 2029.

The new structure introduces a more flexible and consistent framework for organising the academic year, with clear semester start and end dates and a unified vacation schedule. This supports effective academic planning and improves programme delivery across higher education institutions.

The structure allocates 16 teaching weeks for the first semester, 17 for the second semester, and six for the summer semester, excluding official holidays and breaks from the total teaching weeks.

The new academic calendar ensures a balanced and well-structured academic framework that evenly distributes study periods and breaks, enhancing students’ learning and overall academic experience and supporting a broader vision to enhance the quality, stability, and efficiency of the higher education ecosystem.

It also reinforces MoHESR’s commitment to a balanced university environment that promotes solid academic outcomes and prepares students for their future educational and professional paths, in line with national development priorities.