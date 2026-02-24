Mercedes confirms Rashid Al Dhaheri’s continuation in F1 Young Driver Programme

BRACKLEY, UK, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has officially confirmed that Rashid Al Dhaheri will continue his development within the Mercedes Young Driver Programme, further strengthening his position on the pathway to Formula 1.

Al Dhaheri, the Emirati racing star, first joined the programme in 2025, making history as the only representative from the Middle East/MENA region in Mercedes’ elite development structure.

The programme, based in Brackley, is globally recognised for nurturing future world champions, guiding talents from karting and junior formula through to the highest levels of motorsport.

Graduates include current Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, but also multiple Formula 1 drivers and champions whose careers were shaped by the team’s unique blend of technical expertise, performance coaching, and long-term focus.

"Rashid joined us officially in 2025, although we have known him since his early karting days. He was one of the standout rookies in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, regularly surprising us with his performances," said Mercedes’ Driver Development Advisor, Gwen Lagrue.

That said, he still has areas to refine to fully unlock his considerable talent, Lagrue added. His start to the 2026 season has been particularly encouraging, with two pole positions, two victories and finishing as runner-up in the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy. "These results give us strong confidence and allow us to build high expectations heading into the 2026 FREC season.”

For Al Dhaheri, continuation in the Mercedes programme means access to world-class resources, mentorship, and race-ready support aimed at maximising his development in international formula racing. This partnership reinforces his competitive momentum as he prepares to make further strides in the Formula Regional European Championship, which commences end of April.

Al Dhaheri’s continued involvement with Mercedes underscores a broader regional narrative: with four Formula 1 races now firmly anchored on the Middle Eastern calendar each season, the region has established itself as a central hub of the sport - yet it still awaits a homegrown Formula 1 driver.