SEHA, 'Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations' to strengthen family health

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations to strengthen family health, support mothers, and enhance community wellbeing across the UAE.

Such collaboration aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026 and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening community partnerships between the healthcare and cultural sectors.

Under the MoU, SEHA will collaborate with the association to run programmes that raise awareness, provide psychological and social support initiatives, along with community-based campaigns that focus on motherhood, child health, and family wellbeing. The partnership also includes joint research and knowledge exchange related to maternal needs, family roles, and supporting family growth.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions. The MoU was signed by Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, and Mariam Hamad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Institutions‏.

Sheikha Shamma reaffirmed the association’s commitment to family empowerment and inclusive social development, describing the family as the foundation of society and national progress.

She highlighted comprehensive healthcare, particularly reproductive health, as essential to safeguarding future generations and strengthening families.

She added that signing memorandums of understanding with SEHA — including Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Tawam Hospital and Corniche Hospital Abu Dhabi — represents a step toward building an integrated healthcare system that supports resilient communities and future generations.

Al Kuwaitim said, “By working closely with the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association, we aim to deliver proactive, practical, people-centred initiatives that support new mothers, promote health awareness, and strengthen family health and social cohesion, placing wellbeing at the heart of care delivery."