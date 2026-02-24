Dubai set to host largest aquatics championship in March

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Aquatics Federation has officially announced that the Dubai International Aquatics Championship (DIAC 2026) will take place from 27th March to 6th April 2026 at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.

The upcoming edition is expected to welcome over 2,000 athletes representing more than 40 countries, making it the largest edition in the event’s history.

The championship holds official recognition from World Aquatics, ensuring that all results are internationally accredited. In addition, DIAC 2026 will serve as one of the ranking pathways toward the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, further elevating its significance for participating federations and international teams.

DIAC 2026 is organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and hosted at the world-class Hamdan Sports Complex. The event is technically and operationally delivered in partnership with Apex Sports Academy, the championship’s official technical and organisational partner.

The competition programme will feature an extensive schedule of individual events across multiple age categories. All races and technical operations will be conducted in accordance with international standards.

For the first time in the championship’s history, the Organising Committee has introduced an official DIAC Record Programme. Championship records will be established in selected 50m and 100m events across four strokes. Athletes who break these official DIAC records will receive financial rewards and official record certificates.

The championship is expected to attract top emerging talents and national teams from across the Arab region, Asia, and Europe, positioning Dubai as one of the leading global destinations for aquatics competitions in 2026.

Abdullah Al-Wuhaibi, Chairman of the UAE Aquatics Federation Steering Committee, emphasised the strategic importance of the championship in advancing aquatic sports development within the UAE. He noted that the upcoming edition will mark a qualitative leap in both organisational excellence and technical standards.

“DIAC is not just a competition — it is a global platform for developing champions and showcasing talent. We expect the upcoming edition to witness strong performances and outstanding record-breaking swims,” Al-Wuhaibi stated.