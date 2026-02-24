MENA Golf Tour to conclude season with Al Ain Championship in March

AL AIN, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The MENA Golf Tour will bring its 2025/26 season to a close in its UAE home as the Al Ain Championship takes centre stage at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club from 30th March to 1st April, with the field competing over three rounds for a $100,000 prize fund and the season-ending rankings title.

Events in Portugal and Egypt have already delivered outstanding competition in what has been one of the most successful and captivating seasons in the tour's history, with Morocco, Jordan and Qatar still to come before the tour's leading players descend on the Garden City for the finale.

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club is a venue with impeccable credentials. The championship course has hosted the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour for the past two consecutive years, cementing its standing as one of the finest tournament venues in the region.

With water coming into play on the majority of holes and several fairways bordered by Al Ain's horse racing track, the layout demands precision and course management throughout. The course's signature hole is the par-five 10th – at 678 yards, the longest par five in the Arabian Gulf – a formidable challenge that will test even the most powerful players in the field.

The club offers Olympic and international-standard facilities spanning equestrian, shooting, rugby and cricket.

"We are delighted to welcome the MENA Tour back to Al Ain Equestrian Shooting and Golf Club. It's a proud moment for us to once again host another OWGR-recognised event and provide a platform for talented professionals and rising stars from across the region," said Mohammed Rashid Al Nasseri, General Manager of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Dubai-based Garrick Porteous, who claimed victory at the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the same course in 2024, said, "I love Al Ain, I’ve got some great memories of my HotelPlanner Tour victory there. It’s got some really challenging holes, especially on the back nine, and if the wind blows, it can be set up quite trickily. It’s always in fantastic condition, so I always really enjoy playing there.”

Among the stories that will define the Al Ain Championship, none carries greater resonance than that of Ahmad Skaik. The UAE's leading professional golfer will bring a strong affinity and deep course knowledge to Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, having competed in the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour there in both 2024 and 2025, as well as featuring in the inaugural UAE Cup at the same course in October 2024.

Now competing as a professional, the standard-bearer for Emirati golf said, "Al Ain is a place I know well and where I've had some great experiences. To come back here as a professional, representing the UAE at the season finale, is something really special. The MENA Golf Tour has given players like me exactly the platform we need to develop and compete, and I want to finish the season strongly in front of a home crowd."

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said, "To bring the curtain down on what has been a truly outstanding season here in the UAE feels entirely right. The MENA Golf Tour was built to serve this region and the talent within it, and the Al Ain Championship represents everything we stand for – world-class competition, a spectacular venue and a genuine pathway for the next generation of professional golfers."

The Al Ain Championship is the final event on a 2025/26 schedule that has taken the MENA Golf Tour across Europe and the Middle East, delivering $100,000 prize funds and Official World Golf Ranking points at every stop.