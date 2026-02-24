Dubai Culture holds over 23 interactive workshops during Ramadan

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is reviving its “School of Life” initiative at Dubai Public Libraries during Ramadan, offering a series of community-focused workshops under the emirate’s Quality of Life Strategy.

Held under the theme “Ramadan… The Giving Month,” the programme features more than 23 workshops in March across clubs dedicated to calligraphy, literature, music, performing arts, languages, family development, and health and nutrition. Activities include ceramics, traditional maamoul preparation and storytelling sessions.

At Al Safa Art & Design Library, workshops include “3D Arabic Calligraphy,” children’s craft sessions such as “Money Box” and “Moon Plush,” and a creative writing session titled “Writing as an Act of Giving.” The library will also host ceramics and stop-motion animation workshops, a mixed-media art session, and Arabic choral activities for children.

Other branches will host additional sessions. Kutubna Cultural Centre will offer a Ramadan-themed soap-making workshop, while Al Rashidiya Library will hold paper quilling, maamoul-making and Sadu-inspired gift card design sessions.

Al Twar Public Library will host a Ramadan-themed Arabic storytelling session.

At Al Mankhool Public Library, workshops will include candle making, a culinary session on preparing coconut matcha, and a calligraphy engraving activity featuring the traditional Baybayin script.