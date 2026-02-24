Kuwait achieves major economic gains; cements role as regional, global hub

MUSCAT, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait is celebrating its 65th National Day this year, marking the occasion after a landmark development year in 2025 that reflected the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to build a prosperous nation advancing steadily toward the future.

Kuwait’s progress has been underpinned by a solid economic foundation, humanitarian and diplomatic leadership, and a growing international standing.

The publication “State of Kuwait: Deep-Rooted Foundations and Steps Toward the Future,” issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf, highlights Kuwait’s achievement of significant financial and investment surpluses, supported by sovereign wealth fund assets exceeding $1 trillion and banking sector assets surpassing 100 billion Kuwaiti dinars.

The figures underscore the resilience of the financial system and sustained international confidence in the national economy.

The report notes that the Kuwait Stock Exchange posted gains of more than 9.6 billion dinars, reinforcing investor confidence and the country’s investment appeal. Kuwait also ranked 19th globally in the National Brand Value Index, with national brand value equivalent to around 9 percent of GDP — among the highest ratios worldwide.

In innovation, Kuwait placed among the world’s top 10 in the Global Innovation Index (GII 2025), supported by advances in digital infrastructure and progress across key pillars, including 5G technologies, mobile internet speed, government digitalisation, and digital workforce efficiency. The country’s sovereign credit ratings remained in the high category with a stable outlook, further strengthening its global economic standing.

In 2025, Kuwait recorded several notable milestones, including performing the longest-distance transcontinental robotic surgery, achieving the highest daily gas production rate in 90 years at the Jaza Offshore Field, and announcing major archaeological discoveries on Failaka Island. Progress was also reported in civil aviation safety standards and in the development of public health laboratories in line with international benchmarks.

Kuwait continued to reinforce its role as a global humanitarian hub, maintaining its long-standing engagement in international relief efforts. Diplomatically, it registered its first United Nations resolution under its name in fields related to innovation, marking a further step in its international engagement.

The country also marked 45 years as a cornerstone member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, having hosted eight GCC summits that contributed to economic and regulatory integration, including steps toward the GCC common market, financial market coordination, unified environmental and logistics systems, and broader Arab economic cooperation.