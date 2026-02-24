Dubai Esports & Games Festival to kick off May 8

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) will return from 8th to 24th May 2026, marking its fifth and largest edition to date.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), DEF has grown rapidly since its launch in 2022 to become a major international esports and games festival.

In 2025, the festival welcomed more than 45,000 fans, families and industry professionals across 12 major events spanning 17 action-packed days.

As Dubai advances the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to position the city among the world’s top three global cities, DEF 2026 stands as a flagship platform supporting that ambition, attracting international industry leaders, empowering local talent, stimulating investment, and positioning Dubai at the forefront of the global gaming landscape.

“Dubai Esports & Games Festival has evolved into a strategic platform that reflects Dubai’s global ambition in gaming, esports and digital innovation. As we mark the fifth edition, DEF 2026 reinforces our commitment to attracting international talent and investment, empowering the next generation of creators, and accelerating the growth of the gaming ecosystem in line with Dubai’s long-term economic vision," said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Aligned with the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, the upcoming edition places even greater emphasis on youth engagement and multi-generational participation, creating inclusive experiences that unite families through play, creativity and shared discovery.

Key highlights of the upcoming edition include the return of flagship events such as GameExpo, GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, Play Beyond and the Dubai Cosplay Championship, alongside new large-scale interactive experiences designed for families, youth, students and creators.

Running for more than two weeks, DEF 2026 will deliver a vibrant, citywide programme of experiences across Dubai, offering multiple ways to participate, compete, learn and play, from hands-on gaming and live competitions to creative challenges.

Registration is now open for fans, students, teachers, and industry participants to be part of DEF 2026 and receive programme updates as they are announced.

Vendors and sponsors can register to explore participation opportunities, while cosplayers and creative vendors are invited to register separately to compete in the Dubai Cosplay Championship and participate in The Narrows, DEF’s dedicated creative marketplace spotlighting homegrown artists, designers and pop-culture creators.

Teachers can now register their interest for the DEF Educational Engagement Programme via def.gamecentric.io to secure participation for their schools.

Registration for The Narrows is now open via http://www.uprizing.ae/the-narrows, while Cosplay Championship registration details will be available shortly on www.dubaiesportsfestival.com.

At the heart of DEF, the flagship GameExpo returns from 22nd to 24th May at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Halls 2 & 3, delivering a whole new immersive gaming experience packed with live entertainment, competitive action, new interactive zones and unforgettable moments all under one roof.

GameExpo brings together hands-on gameplay, the latest game releases, retro favourites and interactive gaming zones for everyone, from dedicated enthusiasts to first-time players.

A dedicated creative district, The Narrows, supported by Dubai Culture, will spotlight local and Emirati businesses, artists, and creators, reinforcing DEF’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and strengthening the cultural and creative ecosystem.

Visitors can enjoy immersive games, explore dedicated family zones, and head to the main stage to watch live esports competitions and cheer on their favourite cosplayers at the Dubai Cosplay Championship, making GameExpo Dubai’s biggest weekend of gaming entertainment.

GameExpo 2026 introduces an expanded line-up of immersive zones and experiences, including the debut of Neo Tokyo District, Battle Arena and Velocity Garage. Spanning 10 distinct zones, the event will feature more than 100 gaming consoles, live tournament stages and interactive spaces where visitors can watch, compete and play.

Alongside the gaming action, attendees can explore a curated selection of food concepts and creative vendors, while returning collaborators such as talabat, Nescafé and Dubai Culture contribute to the overall festival atmosphere through on-ground activations and cultural showcases.

Further details on games, schedules and programme highlights will be revealed closer to the event.

Early bird tickets for GameExpo are now available. Tickets for both GameExpo and GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects are available via Platinumlist at https://game-expo.platinumlist.net/

The DEF Educational Engagement Programme 2026 invites students, schools and teachers to take part in a journey of creativity, learning and hands-on discovery through gaming and digital innovation. From creative challenges and workshops to interactive activities and competitions, the programme offers students the opportunity to develop future-ready skills, showcase their ideas and earn access to exclusive experiences, with incredible prizes.

Schools are encouraged to register their students early to unlock participation, track engagement and compete for rewards leading up to DEF Education Day, on 21st May at Dubai World Trade Centre.

For the first time, DEF 2026 will feature a collaboration with LEGO® Certified Stores, introducing a dedicated LEGO experience designed around creativity, imagination and hands-on play.

Families, children and fans will be invited to explore interactive LEGO build zones and creative challenges that celebrate storytelling, problem-solving and play, offering a unique experience that complements DEF’s gaming and esports programme.

The LEGO experience adds a new reason to visit DEF 2026, expanding the festival’s appeal to multi-generational audiences and showcasing the Brand's dedication to inspiring creativity through play.

The GameExpo Summit will once again bring global attention to Dubai, convening regional and international leaders, developers, publishers, investors, and innovators for discussions on the future of gaming, esports and interactive entertainment.

As Dubai accelerates its ambition to become a global gaming powerhouse, the summit serves as a catalyst for investment, collaboration and long-term sector growth, aligning directly with the city’s wider digital economy agenda. Industry professionals can secure their passes via Platinumlist at https://game-expo.platinumlist.net/.

Further programme announcements, experiences and highlights will be revealed in the lead-up to the festival. For more information and updates, visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.