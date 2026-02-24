Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra celebrate Arabian horses, heritage with two stellar Ramadan championships

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Ramadan Arabian Horse Championship came to an end on Monday at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, after three eventful days filled with non-stop action and rivalry.

Organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the event highlighted the longstanding commitment by the UAE’s leadership towards purebred Arabian horses.

The final ceremony was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Society; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of Federal Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the EAHS.

The event featured 19 categories, with 416 horses owned by around 246 participants competing for a total prize money of AED665,000.

In the Yearling Fillies Championship, AD Hayatt claimed the gold medal for owner Faisal Al Shehhi, while Balkis Al Noor from Al Noor Stud secured silver in second place, and MZ Ahwal, owned by Khalifa Al Nuaimi, took the bronze.

Shehab Al Zobair, owned by Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, won the gold medal in the Yearling Colts Championship, followed by JS Romeo, who snagged silver for owner Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Baeidhaei in second place, and Anas Al Bahiya, owned by Fareed Salem Al Shaer, in third for the bronze.

The Junior Fillies Championship saw Sheikha Al Yah, owned by Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Latif Al Ali, capture the gold medal in style, edging over rival RK Naderah of Al Juwaher Stud in silver position, while Fetnat WD., owned by Khalid Abdullah Al Shehhi, took the bronze in third.

O.M Mazn won the gold medal in Class A of the Filly Foals category for owner Omar Mohammed Al Shemaili, while Bint Muhja came in second to win the silver for Al Noor Arabian Stud, leaving the bronze in third place for Shaikhat Al Khaleej, owned by Al Khaleej Stud.

Class B of the same category was won by MZ Mayasa, for owner Suhail Abdullah Al Nuaimi, while Raboobath Al Hamidiya landed in second for owner Ali Mohammed Eissa Al Suwaidi, as Anood Al Ghanadir was the bronze recipient in third place for owner Hamad Shabeeb Al Hajeri.

Foal Colts competitions began with Class A, as Rakan Al Sadeem won the gold title for owner Mohamed Abdul Jabbar Al Ali, followed by S Alrafeeq, who claimed the silver medal for owner Faisal Abdullah Al Raeesi, while MQ Mashhoor took the bronze medal for owner Mohamed Abdullah Al Qubaisi.

In Class B of the foal colts’ section, Fattan Al Sadeem of Al Sadeem Arabian Stud was crowned in first place with the gold medal, edging over Hashem K, owned by Khalifa Mohamed Al Suwaidi, in second for the silver, as Sihamad Alahmed won the bronze for owner Al Ahmed Arabian Stud.

Earlier on Friday, the EAHS had put together the second edition of the Ramadan Arabian Horse Championship in Al Dhafra at the Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club, as the event welcomed 90 horses owned by 36 owners, competing over eight categories for a total prize money of AED255,000.

In the Filly Foal category, A.S Hur, owned by Ahmed Saeed Suhail Al Mansouri, claimed the gold medal emphatically, followed by Shamook Liwa of Liwa Stud in second with the silver medal, while M A Hagauy, owned by Mohammed Eisa Mubarak Al Mansouri, came third and took the bronze home.

In the Colts Category, IM Barag, owned by Zayed Saeed Al Mazrouei, secured the gold, ahead of Buraq A.H, a silver winner for owner Ahmed Saeed Sayah Al Hameli, while Abab Liwa of Liwa Stud took bronze.

Mozn A.H won the gold medal for owner Ahmed Saeed Al Hameli in the Yearling Fillies category, followed by M Mznah, who came in second for owner Hadef Salem Al Hameli, as Maha Liwa, owned by Abdullah Ahmed Al Mansouri, took the bronze medal in third.

Held in their third edition in Abu Dhabi and second in Al Dhafra, the championships reaffirmed the UAE’s pioneering role in preserving purebred Arabian horses’ heritage and strengthening their presence and prominence at specialised equestrian events.