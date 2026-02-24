Sharjah Public Libraries announces March cultural, community events

SHARJAH, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has unveiled its March 2026 calendar, offering a month-long line-up of creative, heritage, reading and learning activities across the emirate.

Events will be hosted at SPL branches as well as selected cultural and community venues, with sessions designed for children, teenagers, adults and families.

The programme opens on 1st March with a children’s storytelling session, “Joyful Tales: The Adventures of Doby and Samsama,” at Al Dhaid Library. Emirati Children’s Day will be marked on 5th March with “Today’s Achievements and Tomorrow’s Leaders,” celebrating young talent.

Children can also join ‘Story telling: In the Embrace of Letters, ’ a story session at Dibba Al Hisn Library on 8th March at 10:00 am, followed by ‘Future Scientists,’ an interactive workshop of simple experiments at Sharjah Library on 10th March at 10:00 am. Further activities include ‘Learn and Move Wisely’ at Kalba Library on 12th March at 4:00 pm.

The programme features ‘I Am an Emirati Astronaut’ at Wadi Al Helo Library on 17th March at 5:00 pm, ‘The Environment in My Hands’ at Al Dhaid Library on 24th March at 10:00 am, and ‘The Treasure of Verses’ at Khorfakkan Library on 26th March at 4:00 pm.

For teenagers, the programme focuses on creativity, self-expression and cultural discovery. A writing workshop titled ‘Where Does My Story Live?,’ will take place at Dibba Al Hisn Library on 17th March at 10:00 am.

Kalba Library will organise an event themed ‘Manga Stories with an Emirati Flavour,’ at Sajaya Girls of Sharjah – Kalba branch on 25th March at 5:00 pm. ‘Melodies Between the Shelves’ will be held at Dibba Al Hisn Library on 26th March at 5:00 pm.

The programme features Reading-club sessions, like ‘Ajwan’ by Emirati Author Noura Al Noman at Wadi Al Helo Library on 29th March at 5:00 pm, and ‘When Fate Chooses You’ by Emirati writer Fatima Ali Al Balushi at Kalba Library on 29th March at 10:00 am.

Al Dhaid Library will organise an outdoor activity themed ‘Terrarium ’ at Al Dhaid Gardens (Zafran Park) on 30th March at 5:00 pm.

March includes a number of cultural and thought-led events for adults. Sharjah Library will organise a book club session themed ‘Journey of Identity and Ambition: A Discussion on The Road to the Mountain’ at Al Qasimia University on 1st March at 5:00 pm, featuring a discussion of ‘The Road to the Mountain’ by Ibrahim Mubarak. ‘Smart Touch Solutions’ will be held at Kalba Library on 3rd March at 10:00 am.

Khorfakkan Library will organise ‘Make an Impact’ on 9th March at 4:00 pm at Sajaya Centre – Khorfakkan. Wadi Al Helo Library will host a session for senior participants, ‘Knowledge is Light and Our Words are Life’ at Kalba University on 11th March at 9:00 am, while ‘Art Makes a Difference’ follows at Al Dhaid Library on 12th March at 10:00 am.

The month also includes outdoor community gatherings, as Dibba Al Hisn Library will organise ‘Pages and Friends’ at Dibba Al Hisn Public Park on 30th March at 5:00 pm.

SPL continues to prioritise programming that brings communities together. ‘The Journey of Values’, delivered for the Indian community, takes place at Khorfakkan Library on 3rd March at 4:00 pm. On 26th March at 4:00 pm, families can take part in ‘Family Pilates’ at Sharjah Library, along with a book signing ceremony of Al-Razfa at Khorfakkan Library.

SPL will close the month with ‘Her Strength, Her Wellness’, a workshop dedicated to mothers marking International Women’s Day. The workshop will take place at the Emirates Health Services on 31st March at 10:00 am.