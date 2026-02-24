Liwa International Festival 2026 welcomes over 700,000 visitors

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Liwa International Festival 2026 concluded after 23 days in the Al Dhafra Region, attracting more than 700,000 visitors and underscoring the event’s growing scale and popularity.

Held from 12th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026, the festival once again transformed the area surrounding Tal Moreeb, the UAE’s tallest dune, into a vibrant winter destination, drawing families, motorsports fans and culture lovers from across the UAE and beyond.

The festival was organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network, and Miral.

Heritage remained a core pillar of the festival, with traditional competitions, cultural showcases and activations around Tal Moreeb and surrounding historic sites, reinforcing Al Dhafra Region’s living heritage and desert traditions.

The next edition of Liwa International Festival is scheduled to take place from 11th December 2026 to 2nd January 2027.