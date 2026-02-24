Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation, Alef Group to advance child protection

SHARJAH, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF) and Alef Group have announced a strategic humanitarian partnership valued at AED18.5 million in financial and in-kind contributions to support child protection initiatives in vulnerable communities.

The collaboration brings together two entities linked to the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Alef Group was founded by the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013 to create human-centric, community-driven developments that enrich the quality of life.

Rooted in this legacy, Alef Group became a Founding Principal Partner of the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation, established in 2024 under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to carry forward Sheikh Khalid’s humanitarian mission, with a particular focus on protecting and empowering children worldwide.

The partnership focuses on advancing strategic initiatives to ensure children’s voices are heard, their rights are upheld, and their futures are safeguarded. The two entities will create safe, nurturing spaces where children can grow and thrive and advocate for their protection worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Alef Group will provide essential support to KSQF’s campaigns, outreach, and operations, enhancing the Foundation’s ability to amplify its impact, with support extending through 2027. Together, they will work to raise global awareness of the urgent need for child protection and build a future where all children are empowered to reach their full potential.

The partnership was launched at Alef headquarters in the presence of Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, and Lujan Mourad, Director of KSQF, along with key representatives from both organisations.

Al Nuaimi said the partnership aligns with the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy and its focus on community development.

Mourad said the collaboration would enhance the foundation’s ability to support children affected by conflict, poverty and exploitation.

The partnership will further support KSQF’s ongoing efforts to protect and empower children globally based on the Foundation’s three core pillars – safeguarding initiatives, advocacy programmes, and capacity building.

Together, KSQF and Alef Group are ensuring the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi’s vision of a safer, more just world for the most vulnerable communities to grow and inspire for generations to come.