Ramadan District marks fourth edition, brings community, culture together in Dubai

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of Season of Wulfa – Ramadan in Dubai, the cultural celebration launched by Dubai’s tourism authorities to bring key Emirati traditions and moments of connection under one seasonal umbrella, Ramadan District returns with its fourth edition, transforming the spirit of the holy month into a fully immersive experience in the heart of Dubai.

Taking place at Emirates Towers Plaza, Ramadan District presents a contemporary interpretation of the traditional “Ramadan village,” inspired by global seasonal markets.

Visitors are invited to explore a thoughtfully curated environment featuring dedicated spaces for entertainment, children’s activities, arts, and diverse culinary experiences, all set within a warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflects the values and spirit of the Holy Month.

“Ramadan District is not simply a seasonal event; it is a lived experience rooted in the spirit of the month itself. Our aim was to create a space where visitors feel part of the Ramadan atmosphere rather than just observers of it. At its core, the concept is about bringing people together in a natural way — sharing moments, supporting one another, and building genuine connections within the community,” said Thomas Gateff, Founder of M2L Concepts.

This year’s edition places a strong emphasis on supporting both emerging and established brands by offering them a dynamic, centrally located platform that encourages authentic interaction with audiences, beyond conventional retail and marketing frameworks.

With a diverse programme that includes live performances, interactive spaces, and curated dining experiences, Ramadan District continues to strengthen its position as a highly anticipated annual event.