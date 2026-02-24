Sharjah to participate in ITB Berlin in March 2026

SHARJAH, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah will participate in ITB Berlin 2026—the world’s largest trade event specialising in the travel and tourism sector—taking place from 3rd to 5th March 2026.

The participation will be under the umbrella of the Sharjah Pavilion. The delegation, alongside the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), includes 20 entities from the emirate’s public and private sectors.

During the exhibition, the delegation will highlight tourism and development projects aimed at supporting sector growth and increasing its contribution to the economy. Sharjah will also promote its range of tourism offerings across the city, Central Region and Eastern Region.

The participation also highlights Sharjah’s integrated cultural ecosystem, which includes various specialised museums, nature reserves, archaeological and historical sites, forts and castles, as well as destinations and sites listed under UNESCO heritage. In addition, Sharjah’s distinctive beaches and waterfronts—key attractions for visitors—reflect the diversity of the emirate’s tourism experience.

The participation also underscores the variety of hotel accommodation experiences that distinguish the emirate.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said participation in ITB Berlin forms part of efforts to strengthen Sharjah’s presence in international markets and expand partnerships, particularly in Europe.

Al Midfa added, “This participation is of particular importance given the status of the European market as one of the main tourism source markets, including the German market, which has shown growing interest in cultural and eco-tourism and authentic experiences—an alignment with the assets and strengths of Sharjah.”

Sharjah’s participation in ITB Berlin aims to strengthen its presence on the international tourism scene and to highlight the diversity of its tourism products and its cultural and natural assets and distinctive tourism experiences.

Through this participation, the emirate seeks to consolidate its position as a leading destination for family and leisure tourism, and explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with European markets—particularly the German market—given that it is among the key tourist source markets.

Sharjah has seen growth in European visitors in recent years, with their share of total hotel guests rising to 20 percent in 2025 from 16 percent in 2024. The emirate aims to build on this momentum and further increase visitor numbers.