ENOC distributes essential grocery boxes to underprivileged families in Ramadan

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, distributed 3,570 essential grocery boxes to underprivileged families across the UAE on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Through a three-day volunteering initiative, ENOC employees packed the grocery boxes contributed by ZOOM.

The initiative also included a visit to Al Jalila Foundation – Majlis Al Amal, where employees engaged with cancer patients to foster inclusion and community spirit.

The initiative reflects ENOC's continued commitment to social responsibility and the values of compassion and giving during Ramadan.