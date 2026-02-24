DTC delivers strong FY 2025 revenue growth of 13% YoY to AED 2.47bln

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company’s (DTC) Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of AED142.0 million for the second half of the year, amounting to 5.68 fils per share.

This follows an interim dividend of AED160.7 million for H1 2025, which was distributed in August 2025, bringing the total dividends for FY 2025 to AED302.7 million, amounting to 12.11 fils per share, a 7.5% increase compared to FY 2024.

The final dividend is expected to be distributed in April 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the General Assembly. This is in line with the Company’s dividend policy of targeting dividend distribution of at least 85% of annual net profit, distributed semi-annually.

DTC delivered a strong operational and financial performance in FY 2025, its second full year of operations since its IPO. The Company’s performance was driven by continued fleet expansion and sustained demand across mobility segments, underpinned by Dubai’s continued population and tourism growth with accelerating urbanisation. Revenue for the year increased 13% year-on-year to AED2.47 billion, driven by fleet growth and a higher number of trips across taxis and limousines. For Q4 2025, revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to AED 675.4 million, reflecting sustained momentum and strong execution in the final quarter.

DTC’s taxi segment delivered 11% year-on-year revenue growth to AED2.14 billion, driven by continued fleet expansion while maintaining strong utilisation levels. As of December 2025, the operational taxi fleet reached 6,217 vehicles, including 525 fully electric vehicles, reflecting the Company’s continued progress in transitioning toward a more sustainable fleet. DTC maintained a leading taxi market share of 45% in Dubai during the year.

The limousine segment recorded stable revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to AED128.9 million in FY 2025, supported by ongoing fleet growth, while the bus segment increased 4% year-on-year to AED124 million.

The delivery bike segment sustained its strong momentum, delivering 84% year-on-year revenue growth to AED78.4 million in FY 2025, underpinned by continued expansion in the fast-growing on-demand delivery market.

Across the taxi and limousine segments, DTC completed 53 million trips in FY 2025, up 8% year-on-year, supported by Dubai’s sustained tourism growth and continued improvements in fleet productivity. As of December 2025, DTC’s total operational fleet across all segments increased by 18% year-on-year to 11,126 vehicles, reflecting disciplined capacity scaling strategy in line with robust demand.

DTC’s strategic partnership with Bolt continues to drive strong growth in e-hailing activity across the Company’s taxi and limousine segments. In FY 2025, taxi and limousine e-hailing trips increased 24% year-on year to 20.8 million. The sustained growth in e-hailing adoption across both segments highlights the significant upside across DTC’s fleet, aligning closely with Dubai’s vision to transition 80% of taxi trips to e-hailing in the coming years.

DTC’s EBITDA increased 12% year-on-year to AED 652 million in FY 2025, driven by higher trip volumes, continued revenue growth and ongoing cost discipline. EBITDA margin reached 26% for the full year, in line with the prior year, as operational efficiencies were partially offset by promotional investments in Connectech. Excluding these investments, EBITDA grew 16% year-on-year, corresponding to a margin of 28%. In Q4 2025, EBITDA was up 9% year-on-year to AED 165.8 million for a margin of 24%.

Net profit increased 7% year-on-year to AED 356.1 million in FY 2025, representing a net profit margin of 14% compared with 15% in FY 2024. Performance was supported by continued growth in operating profit despite the impact of Connectech promotional activities. Excluding this impact, net profit rose 15% to reach a margin of 16%. In Q4 2025, net profit increased 8% year-on-year to AED 90.6 million with a net profit margin of 13%.

DTC maintains a healthy balance sheet, with a conservative net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.0x and cash and cash equivalents balance of AED 332 million, which includes wakala deposits as of 31 December 2025.