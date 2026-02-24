Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Steering Committee of ‘Season of Wulfa’

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with the Steering Committee of the ‘Season of Wulfa’ to review the initiative’s progress and latest developments.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, ‘Season of Wulfa’ is a citywide initiative that aims to celebrate distinctive cultural occasions and highlight authentic Emirati values.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, who leads and oversees the initiative, was briefed on the outcomes of the Season, which is built around three pillars, Reflection, Connection and Blessing, underscoring the authenticity of Emirati, Arab and Islamic values. The Season seeks to strengthen family bonds and celebrate community and cultural occasions that reflect shared traditions and identity.

The meeting reviewed initiatives implemented during the Hag Al Laila celebrations on 15 Sha’ban (2 February), which were held across Dubai and drew strong participation from diverse nationalities and cultures.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed also reviewed progress on the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ initiatives, which reflect the spirit and values of the Holy Month, as well as the upcoming ‘Eid in Dubai’ programmes celebrating the vibrancy of community traditions.

The meeting was attended by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Hala Badri, Director-General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The ‘Season of Wulfa’ features more than 50 initiatives and events implemented in collaboration with government entities, in partnership with the private sector and local communities, across more than 30 locations throughout Dubai, including neighbourhoods, markets and cultural destinations.