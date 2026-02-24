MBRSG opens submissions for scientific conference on ‘Finance and International Trade in New Era of Protectionism’

DUBAI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has announced it is now accepting submissions, papers, and research proposals for its scientific conference on ‘Finance and International Trade in the New Era of Protectionism’.

Organised in collaboration with the Arab Planning Institute (API) in Kuwait, the event will take place from 28th to 29th September 2026 at MBRSG’s headquarters in City Walk, Dubai, bringing together a select group of academics, experts, and policymakers from across the Arab region and beyond.

The conference aims to examine current shifts in global trade and financial systems amid the rise of new protectionist trends, addressing the implications of these developments for international trade, trade and investment finance, and global supply chains. Discussions will place particular emphasis on the impact of these changes on Arab economies, exploring the public policy responses required to effectively navigate them.

Several principal themes are on the agenda for the conference, including transformations in trade policies; the challenges associated with financing trade and investment; the impact of non-tariff barriers; the role of industrial and trade policies in advancing what is termed ‘smart protection’; and prospects for Arab economic integration amid rapid global shifts.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, MBRSG’s Executive President, affirmed, “The scientific conference on ‘Finance and International Trade in the New Era of Protectionism’ forms part of our mission at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to support applied research in public policy. It offers a prominent knowledge platform for analysing global economic shifts and assessing their impact on Arab economies, with the aim of developing more balanced and resilient policies to address current challenges.”

Dr. Al Marri went on to note that cooperation with the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait reflects how Arab research institutions play complementary roles in advancing development priorities and shaping the future.

Professor Adel Al-Wugayan, Director-General of the Arab Planning Institute (API) in Kuwait, said, “The conference is a joint Arab scientific platform to deepen discussion of the structural transformations affecting the international finance and trade systems, particularly in light of rising protectionist tendencies and the structural challenges they pose to Arab economies. Its organisation reflects the shared commitment of the Institute and the School to supporting applied research that links academic analysis with policymaking and offers practical options to strengthen the resilience of Arab economies, diversify trade finance instruments, and enhance their capacity to adapt to an international environment characterised by heightened risk and uncertainty. We hope that the conference will generate actionable recommendations that support decision-makers across the region.”

Prof. Khalid Al Wazani, Professor of Economics and Public Policy at MBRSG, said, “The conference is a systematic research initiative designed to examine the intersection between economic sovereignty and free trade, against the backdrop of major transformations reshaping the rules of global competitiveness. The ‘new protectionism’ has extended beyond traditional customs restrictions to include technological and environmental standards, as well as digital instruments that influence the flow of trade.”

This academic initiative seeks to draw in forward-looking research projects that strengthen the resilience of Arab supply chains and advance trade finance processes, he added, noting that the event aims to chart a research roadmap that can support decision-makers in managing risk and securing sustainable growth in an increasingly uncertain international environment.