NATO Secretary-General calls for increased military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stressed the need for sustained and increased support to Ukraine.

Speaking at a commemorative ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels, marking the fourth anniversary of the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Rutte urged continued support to Ukraine. “NATO stood with Ukraine from the beginning; we stand with you today, and we will stand with you throughout the challenges ahead; it is imperative that Ukraine continues to get the military, financial and humanitarian aid it needs,” he added.