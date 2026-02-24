Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al‑Azhar on 1086th Hijri anniversary of its founding

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders extends its sincere congratulations to His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar and Chairman of the Council, as well as to the scholars, students, alumni, and admirers of Al‑Azhar around the world, on the occasion of the 1086th Hijri anniversary of its founding.

For centuries, this revered institution has stood as a distinguished centre of learning and religious guidance, a steadfast beacon of moderation and balance, and a stronghold of authentic Islamic scholarship and enlightened human thought.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary‑General of the Muslim Council of Elders, stated that throughout its long and distinguished history, Al‑Azhar has served as a cornerstone in promoting the values of peace and coexistence, entrenching a culture of dialogue and respect for diversity, and playing a pivotal role in confronting extremist ideologies and correcting misconceptions.

He emphasised that Al‑Azhar has consistently upheld its universal mission, skillfully harmonising the authenticity of its rich heritage with the demands of the modern age.

He further noted that Al‑Azhar will continue to rank among the world’s most influential religious and academic institutions, guided by a deeply rooted humanitarian message centred on the dissemination of knowledge and the promotion of moderation and tolerance.

He added that Al‑Azhar’s scholarly and intellectual contributions continue to reinforce the values of human fraternity and to build enduring bridges of dialogue among peoples and cultures.

The Muslim Council of Elders commends the efforts of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb in leading Al‑Azhar’s journey of intellectual renewal, strengthening the discourse of moderation and balance, and advancing interfaith and intercultural dialogue, while firmly anchoring the values of human fraternity on the global stage.

The Council affirms that, under his wise leadership, Al‑Azhar continues to fulfill its historic mission of disseminating sound knowledge, safeguarding civilizational identity, and promoting a culture of peace and coexistence among all people.

As it marks this historic anniversary, the Muslim Council of Elders renews its pride in Al‑Azhar’s esteemed standing and pioneering global role. It prays that Almighty Allah may preserve Al‑Azhar’s scholarly and humanitarian mission and grant success to its scholars and students as they continue their noble path of spreading knowledge, serving humanity, and fostering peace.