UAE and Brazil Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to explore ways to strengthen cooperation across a range of areas within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the partnership to support the development ambitions of their nations and peoples.

The talks were held as part of President Lula da Silva’s working visit to the UAE, during which His Highness welcomed the Brazilian leader and thanked him for his continued support for bilateral relations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Lula da Silva reviewed the progress of UAE–Brazil cooperation, particularly in economic, trade and development sectors. They discussed collaboration across a range of priority areas, including advanced technology, space, renewable energy, sustainability, food security, education, and logistics, highlighting other areas of mutual interest that support sustainable development in both countries.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing negotiations between the UAE and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) to establish a Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which have reached their final stage. The two sides expressed their hope that, once concluded, the partnership would create further opportunities for constructive economic cooperation between the UAE and Brazil.

His Highness the President noted that UAE–Brazil strategic relations, which span more than 50 years, continue to strengthen. He highlighted the broad scope of cooperation both countries seek to advance in line with shared priorities and long-term goals.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern, and their joint efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East and globally. In this context, they affirmed their shared view on the importance of strengthening the foundations of international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, several ministers and senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the Brazilian President.

Upon his arrival in the UAE earlier in the day, President Lula da Silva was received at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.