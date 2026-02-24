UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted Zamfara state, northwestern Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and the abduction of a number of women and children.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Nigeria over this heinous attack.