Ajman Municipality plants 5,465 trees in 2025

AJMAN, 24 February (WAM) – The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has announced the planting of 5,465 trees throughout 2025. The initiative is part of a sustained effort to expand the emirate's green spaces in alignment with the Ajman Vision 2030.

Dr Eng. Khalid Maeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector, stated that the significant increase in tree numbers reflects the Department's commitment to environmental protection and the mitigation of ecological impacts. He noted that these efforts follow approved environmental frameworks and the emirate’s future strategic goals.

Ahmed Saif Al Muhairi, Director of the Agriculture and Public Parks Department, explained that recent projects have focused on enhancing plant diversity. This includes the cultivation of indigenous species—such as Ghaf and Sidr—alongside fruit-bearing and ornamental trees.

Al Muhairi emphasised that these plantings adhere to the highest environmental standards to ensure sustainability, provide natural shade, and improve the urban climate.

Furthermore, he highlighted the ongoing success of the "Local Tree Numbering" initiative, which has seen a 400% increase in documented trees. This programme aims to improve the efficiency of monitoring and managing the emirate's natural assets.