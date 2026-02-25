Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, ‘Rabdan’ sign MoU to strengthen national capabilities

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, the local authority responsible for overseeing and regulating the handling of hazardous materials in the emirate, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Rabdan Academy, a leading government education and training institution in the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

The MoU aims to build and develop an integrated and sustainable national ecosystem for hazardous materials management and to enhance national readiness through knowledge exchange and the development of specialised human capacities.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre by Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Centre, and Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, in the presence of officials from both sides.

This partnership comes at a critical time as Abu Dhabi is witnessing rapid economic and industrial growth, which requires advanced frameworks to ensure the safe and efficient handling of hazardous materials at all stages, starting from transportation and storage to use and disposal.

The MoU will unify efforts to develop specialised educational and training programmes and to conduct innovative scientific and applied research in line with international best global practices and standards.

Khalfan Al Mansoori commented, “Our partnership with Rabdan Academy represents a pivotal step toward achieving our vision of building a unified and resilient national system for hazardous materials management. Investing in human capital is the cornerstone of ensuring sustainable security and safety.”

He added, “Through this collaboration, we will leverage Rabdan Academy’s academic expertise and advanced training methodologies to develop specialised training programmes and conduct joint research that enhances the efficiency of professionals in this vital sector.”

For his part, Salem Saeed Al Saeedi emphasised that hazardous materials management is a fundamental pillar of national preparedness due to its interconnected regulatory, operational, and security dimensions. He noted that this partnership represents a model for integrating regulatory expertise with academic knowledge, ensuring the transformation of knowledge into sustainable practical capabilities that protect lives and property and enhance business continuity.

He added that Rabdan Academy will, through this MoU, develop specialised academic and professional programmes supported by applied scientific research to prepare leaders and experts with a comprehensive understanding of the hazardous materials lifecycle and the ability to make effective decisions under various conditions.

Under the MoU, both parties will focus on several areas of cooperation, including technical knowledge exchange, development of professional and employee training programmes, and collaboration on scientific and academic R&D projects addressing current and future challenges in this field.

Joint seminars, conferences, and workshops will also be organised to spread knowledge, build expert networks, and provide advisory and technical services to enhance institutional capacities.

This collaboration reflects the strong commitment of both parties to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision, not only in reinforcing its position as one of the safest and most agile cities, but also as a hub for knowledge and innovation in public safety.