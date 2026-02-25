SAMANA Developers contributes AED15 million in support of 'Edge of Life' campaign

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- SAMANA Developers announced a contribution of AED15 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, which operates under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and Action Against Hunger.

The campaign places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

The campaign invites all members of society, both individuals and institutions, to contribute and help save millions of children from the threat of hunger, while fostering the values of compassion and solidarity.

Imran Farooq, CEO of SAMANA Developers, stated, “Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger reflects His Highness’s vision of prioritising the fight against hunger as a global humanitarian imperative. This new campaign cements the UAE’s leading humanitarian role.”

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the ‘Donations’ tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).