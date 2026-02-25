China sees record-high tourist numbers, spending during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- China's tourism sector showed strong momentum during the Spring Festival holiday, with both visitor numbers and tourism spending hitting record highs.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported on Tuesday that during the nine-day holiday, 596 million domestic trips were made, an increase of 95 million compared to the eight-day Spring Festival holiday in 2025.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), domestic tourism spending totalled nearly 803.5 billion yuan (approximately US$116.7 billion), up 126.5 billion yuan from the previous year.

The ministry noted that ice-and-snow tourism and winter sun destinations continued to attract significant interest, with travellers journeying longer distances and opting for extended stays during the holiday period. The popularity among international visitors of experiencing Spring Festival celebrations in China also continued to rise.

From intangible cultural heritage celebrations to immersive experiences featuring modern and traditional Chinese styles, cultural activities across the nation drew large crowds during the holiday.

Inbound tourism also remained exceptionally strong this Spring Festival, with a growing number of international visitors choosing to spend the holiday in China to experience its rich cultural heritage.