ATM 2026 to address rapid growth in Middle East’s aviation, cruise industries

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Middle East’s aviation and cruise industries are entering a phase of global expansion, solidifying the region’s status as a major international travel hub. These industries are set to be the focus of attention at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4th to 7th May.

According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, developed in partnership with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, Middle East air passenger demand is projected to grow by 23 percent between 2025 and 2030, driven by ambitious national tourism strategies, record airport performance, and unprecedented aircraft investment throughout the GCC.

Middle East airlines collectively account for 12 percent of all new unfilled aircraft orders worldwide, with GCC carriers responsible for 93 percent of those orders, according to the report.

“Middle Eastern carriers connect hundreds of destinations across six continents, firmly establishing the region as one of the most strategically connected aviation hubs in the world," said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME at Arabian Travel Market.

She added that this unmatched connectivity is accelerating inbound and outbound tourism growth, strengthening global trade corridors, advancing business events, and deepening cultural exchange between markets.

“At ATM 2026, we will showcase the full scale of this global network, providing the space where aviation leaders can shape the next phase of fleet expansion, smart mobility and sustainable growth as we look ahead to the next era of travel," Curtis said.

The aviation outlook will be examined in depth during the Aviation Predictions 2030: Networks, Fleet Futures & the Future of Mobility session on the Global Stage, alongside The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality, presented by Euromonitor and Asia-GCC Corridor: The Next Great Growth Engine.

On the Future Stage, sessions including Automated Aviation: Smarter Skies, Cabins & Lounge Experiences and The Business Case for Booking with Flexibility will examine how AI, biometrics and next-generation aircraft are transforming the passenger journey.

Cruising is also experiencing strong growth. According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), global cruise passenger volumes are expected to reach 42 million by 2028, up from 34.6 million in 2024.

Cruise insights will be featured on the Global Stage during Cruising Insight: Ripple Effects of the Blue Economy and the roundtable Cruise Leaders: Putting Cruise on the Map, with participation from Oxford Economics, Ayan Consulting, Celestyal Cruises, Inchcape Shipping Services and TUI Cruises.

With more than 55,000 travel professionals and over 2,800 exhibiting companies from 166 countries expected to participate, ATM 2026 will explore the future of travel under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,” highlighting growth trends and innovations that are shaping the industry’s next chapter.