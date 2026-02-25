Gold gains on softer dollar, safe‑haven bid amid US tariff uncertainty

NEW YORK, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices rose on Wednesday, lifted by a softer dollar and heightened safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US tariffs.

Spot gold rose 0.8 percent ​to $5,190.99 per ounce, as of 0841 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.7 percent at $5,210.40.

The US dollar index shed 0.1 percent, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for other currency holders.

Elsewhere, spot silver climbed ​4.2 percent to $90.96 per ounce, ‌a three-week high.

Spot platinum rose ​5.8 percent to $2,293.69 per ounce, its highest point since 4th February, while palladium added 2.8 percent to a three-week high of $1,817.22.