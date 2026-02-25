ADRA records 29% increase in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi in 2025

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm, said that the number of new economic licences during 2025 increased by 29 percent compared to 2024.

In 2025, renewed licences increased by 20 percent, and active licences rose by 13.5 percent compared to 2024. This growth was supported by initiatives launched by ADRA, including updating the register of expired economic licences and expanding new economic activities to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and investors across various sectors, strengthening confidence in Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem.

New economic licences recorded strong growth across different sectors and regions. Industrial licences increased by 20 percent in 2025, tourism by 10 percent, occupational by 122 percent, professional by 28 percent, and commercial by 28 percent, and licences in agriculture, fishery, and livestock activities by 12 percent, compared to 2024.

Geographically, economic licences increased by 29 percent in Al Ain, 16 percent in Al Dhafra, and 31 percent in Abu Dhabi City.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said, “We reaffirm our commitment to doubling our efforts to meet investor needs, continuously improve the business sector, and support the attraction of local and international investments to capitalise on the opportunities offered by our dynamic economy and contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s strategic priorities.”

He added, “Reflecting the success of our initiatives to ensure full compliance of economic establishments in the emirate with local and federal legislation and international standards, as well as to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, compliance with ‘Real beneficiary’ requirements continued to grow in 2025, with 53,701 declarations registered, an increase of 14 percent compared to 47,261 declarations in 2024.”

Al Mansoori emphasised ADRA’s commitment to a data-driven approach, supported by in-depth studies and constructive dialogue with investors and stakeholders, as well as the adoption of advanced digital solutions to ensure the best possible environment for business growth and to enable entrepreneurs to benefit from the emirate’s diverse and dynamic economic capabilities.

He noted that the establishment of ADRA was part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to accelerate economic growth and diversification by providing simplified procedures, advisory services, enhanced regulatory processes, and seamless access to Abu Dhabi’s thriving economic ecosystem.

“Commercial activity indicators during the past year highlight the sector’s vitality, with total promotional offers increasing by 8 percent and advertisements by 26 percent. Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader), freelancer, and the 'Mobdea' licences continued to grow, confirming the importance of the initiatives launched in recent years to facilitate doing business and keep pace with major economic and technological transformations,” Al Mansoori said.

“Mobdea”, designated for Emirati women turn their creative passions into commercial endeavours, increased from 2,503 in 2024 to 3,306 in 2025, a 32 percent rise.

Freelancer licences grew from 2,065 in 2024 to 3,502 in 2025, marking a 70 percent increase. New Tajer Abu Dhabi licences increased from 7,187 in 2024 to 8,901 in 2025, up 24 percent. Tajer Abu Dhabi licence enables entrepreneurs to start their businesses in more than 1,200 economic activities without needing a physical premises for the first three years.