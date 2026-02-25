EGA posts AED4.93 billion underlying net profit in 2025

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) on Wednesday announced strong underlying financial performance and record sales in 2025.

EGA’s underlying net profit, excluding GAC, was up by 16 percent to AED4.93 billion ($1.34 billion), compared with AED4.26 billion ($1.16 billion) in 2024. Including GAC, EGA recorded a net profit of AED2.12 billion ($578 million) compared to AED2.62 billion ($715 million) in 2024.

GAC’s results, which include impairment, provisions, and other costs, resulted in a charge of AED2.81 billion ($765 million) in 2025, compared with a charge of AED1.64 billion ($447 million) in 2024, net of tax credits.

EGA paid shareholders a total of AED3.7 billion ($1 billion) in 2025, representing a payout ratio of around 75 percent.

Underlying cash flow from operations was AED8.27 billion ($2.25 billion), compared with AED8.30 billion ($2.26 billion) in 2024. The cash conversion ratio was 80 percent in 2025 compared to 64 percent in 2024.

EGA delivered underlying Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (underlying EBITDA) of AED9.28 billion ($2.53 billion), compared to AED8.69 billion ($2.37 billion) in 2024, driven by higher average realised aluminium prices, ongoing improvement work, and higher sales.

The company's underlying revenues increased by 14 percent to AED31.98 billion, compared with AED28.14 billion in the previous year, driven by higher realised aluminium prices and the "Najah" performance improvement programme.

EGA’s underlying EBITDA margin was 29 percent in 2025 compared to 31 percent in 2024, slightly lower due to higher alumina and bauxite prices but continuing to lead listed industry peers.

Including GAC results, EGA delivered EBITDA of AED8.51 billion ($2.32 billion) in 2025.

EGA focuses on optimising cost and performance across the value chain, and delivered more than AED235 million (more than $65 million) in incremental improvements in 2025 compared with 2024, driven by higher production, efficiency gains, and procurement savings.

From 2026, EGA will embark on a second phase of its improvement programme, Najah 2.0, targeting another AED1.62 billion ($440 million) in annual improvements by 2030, compared to the baseline year of 2024, including through technical upgrades in operations, optimising raw material supply and improving pricing through sales and marketing excellence.

EGA’s cast metal production rose to the highest-ever at 2.84 million tonnes. EGA sold a record 2.83 million tonnes of cast metal to over 400 customers in more than 50 countries, up from 2.77 million tonnes in 2024.

The share of value-added products - premium aluminium- was 81 percent in 2025 (82 percent in 2024).

Al Taweelah alumina refinery produced 2.40 million tonnes of alumina in 2025, slightly down from 2.54 million tonnes in 2024, meeting 46 percent of EGA’s alumina needs.

During 2025, EGA implemented numerous modifications to enhance the refinery’s efficiency in processing a wider range of bauxite types and a debottlenecking expansion that unlocked additional alumina production capacity.

On strategic growth, EGA announced plans to build the first new primary aluminium production plant in the United States since 1980. The plant is expected to have a production capacity of 750,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. After the period, Century Aluminium signed a joint development agreement with EGA to join the project in Oklahoma. EGA will own 60 percent of the joint venture, with Century owning the remaining 40 percent.

EGA also began production at its next-generation EX smelting technology pilot project in Al Taweelah, which delivers higher output with lower energy use and emissions. The technology is being prepared for industrial-scale deployment in Oklahoma.

EGA is advancing the development of a global aluminium recycling platform. In the UAE, EGA is nearing completion of the country’s largest aluminium recycling plant in Al Taweelah, with a production capacity of 185,000 tonnes of low-carbon, high-quality billets and T Bars per year.

After the period, EGA announced the first charging with scrap of the melting furnace at Al Taweelah recycling plant, in a major construction milestone. First production from the plant is expected by the end of Q1 2026.

In Germany, EGA announced plans to expand the production capacity of the EGA Leichtmetall recycling plant more than sixfold by building a second facility near the existing Hannover location.

In the US, the first phase of the EGA Spectro Alloys expansion was completed in 2025. A second phase of the expansion was started and is expected to be completed during 2027, taking EGA Spectro Alloys’ capacity to 200,000 tonnes per year.

In 2025, EGA signed a landmark initiative with TAQA, DUBAL Holding and EWEC to decarbonise aluminium production and accelerate the development of renewable and clean energy in Abu Dhabi.

As a part of the initiative, TAQA and DUBAL Holding are acquiring EGA’s Al Taweelah power and water assets for AED7.0 billion ($1.9 billion). EGA signed Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever electricity supply agreements with EWEC and TAQA Distribution, which will make EGA the largest single electricity customer on the Abu Dhabi grid. These agreements provide EGA with 23 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per year for 24 years, with an increasing share from renewable and clean energy sources as EWEC’s transformative solar electricity generation projects come online.

The total greenhouse gas emissions reduced by the initiative are expected to be 3.5 million tonnes annually by 2035, more than three percent of Abu Dhabi’s total current emissions.

In line with Make it in the Emirates and the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial strategy, EGA continues to support the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector. In 2025, EGA sold 311,000 tonnes of cast metal to local customers, compared to 310,000 in 2024.

To further increase local procurement, EGA and Sunstone will begin construction of a 300,000-tonne-per-year anode plant in Abu Dhabi, with first anode production expected as early as 2028.

“We delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, driven by record sales, favourable aluminium prices, and disciplined cost control—demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business," said Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA.

Pål Kildemo, Chief Financial Officer of EGA, said, “Across multiple end‑markets, we are seeing strong secular tailwinds that continue to accelerate the need for aluminium—driven by sustainability, electrification, and long‑term infrastructure renewal. There is a significant addressable market for aerospace and defence, driving growth. Every electric vehicle requires significantly more aluminium. These underlying structural trends position aluminium - and EGA’s business - extremely well for the long term.”