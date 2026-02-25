CBUAE develops world’s first sovereign financial cloud services

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has partnered with Core42, a G42 company and full-spectrum AI enablement solutions provider, to build a sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure, the world's first dedicated financial cloud ecosystem.

Built on the latest financial technology, the sovereign financial cloud service infrastructure (SFCSI) is part of CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme, which aims to position the UAE as a global leading hub for secure and innovative financial services.

The SFCSI is supported by a centralised, highly secure, dedicated and isolated infrastructure that ensures data sovereignty, enhances operational agility and provides robust protection against cyber threats, while enabling the continuous availability of critical financial services for the entire UAE financial sector.

Powered by advanced AI and analytics, the SFCSI will enhance operational efficiency across the financial sector. Through intelligent automation and real‑time data analysis, financial institutions will gain deeper insights and make more informed decisions, ultimately improving the overall customer experience.

In addition, the platform will provide a comprehensive environment for the management of multi‑cloud services within a unified framework, thereby enabling LFIs to administer all their services seamlessly and with high efficiency.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, during which the agreement was signed by Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, and Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Core42. The ceremony was also attended by assistant governors, along with senior officials from both institutions.

“The national sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure marks a strategic step in strengthening the UAE’s financial resilience and technological leadership," Al Dhaheri said. "It provides a secure, scalable and future‑ready foundation that enhances data protection and accelerates innovation, enabling the CBUAE together with licensed financial institutions to deliver next‑generation digital services with confidence."

He added that with integrated AI and advanced analytics, the platform empowers the CBUAE to leverage intelligent automation and data‑driven insights, reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Al Kaissi stated, “Finance runs on digital infrastructure; hence, it must be sovereign. The sovereign financial cloud services infrastructure embeds governance and real-time oversight directly into the financial backbone of the country.

"Developed in close partnership with the CBUAE, it reflects a shared commitment to building infrastructure that is engineered for regulatory clarity and national resilience. It allows regulated institutions to scale advanced sovereign cloud and AI capabilities without compromising national control.”