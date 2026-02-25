Daman reports 6% growth in members in 2025

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, said its membership rose to about 3.236 million by year-end, reflecting annual growth of roughly 6 percent.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said that 2025 was a milestone year for the company, citing preventive health initiatives, expanded services and more flexible insurance solutions aimed at supporting community health and national readiness.

Operationally, Daman continued to enhance efficiency throughout 2025 by embedding evidence-based clinical guidelines, powered by artificial intelligence tools, within the core system to create a clinically intelligent platform.

In September, the company enhanced its Amanak Chrome programme for private-sector employees in the Northern Emirates, aligning with the introduction of mandatory basic health insurance for private-sector workers by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.