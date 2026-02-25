Austria's inflation confirmed at 13-month low in January

VIENNA, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria's consumer price inflation eased in January to its lowest level in just over a year, driven largely by lower energy costs, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2 percent year-on-year in January, slowing from 3.8 percent in December. The latest figure brings inflation in line with the European Central Bank's 2 percent stability target.

Energy prices were a key factor in the slowdown. Costs for electricity, gas and other fuels fell 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

Electricity prices alone dropped 8.2 percent, reflecting base effects and lower electricity taxes introduced in January 2026. By contrast, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 2.6 percent, while transport costs edged up 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.7 percent, in line with preliminary estimates.

The EU-harmonised measure of inflation, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), also rose 2.0 percent year-on-year, down from 3.8 percent in December and confirming earlier data.