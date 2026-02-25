UAE, Czech Republic discuss expanding partnership in new economy sectors

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri has emphasised the growing economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Czech Republic, highlighting the importance of expanding cooperation between their respective business communities.

During a virtual meeting with Karel Havlíček, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Al Marri called for deeper partnerships in new economy sectors, including tourism, entrepreneurship, investment, agri-tech, food security, education, healthcare, renewable energy and innovation.

The two ministers discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation in sectors of mutual interest and reviewed new joint projects and initiatives planned for 2026.

"The Czech Republic is an important economic partner for the UAE in Central Europe," Al Marri said. "We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to support the growth and sustainability of both economies, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision to expand economic partnerships and solidify the country's position as a global economic hub."

Al Marri noted that the UAE market currently hosts 700 Czech companies and 331 Czech brands operating across various economic activities.

The minister also highlighted recent updates to the UAE’s economic legislative framework, including new laws on family businesses, cooperatives, commercial companies and digital trade. He underscored the country’s competitive business environment, which allows 100 percent foreign ownership of companies, offers more than 2,000 economic activities, provides tax incentives and long-term residency visas for investors, and specialised free zones designed for ease of business setup and operations.