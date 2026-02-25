‘Kan Yama Kan’ opens book donation campaign to support children in crisis zones

SHARJAH, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The “Kan Yama Kan” initiative, organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), has opened book donations for its annual Ramadan campaign aimed at supporting children in crisis and disaster zones worldwide.

Launched in collaboration with public libraries across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, the initiative seeks to provide high-quality, age-appropriate books that take into account cultural and educational considerations.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, said the campaign has evolved beyond a donation drive into a humanitarian platform that highlights the role of books during times of crisis.

“We believe that stories can provide children with a safe space and restore some balance amidst a turbulent reality. Therefore, we are committed to selecting books that possess both intellectual and aesthetic value, opening windows of hope and imagination for children, regardless of the challenges they face," she added.

The initiative employs a meticulous mechanism for sorting and preparing books to ensure their suitability for the target audiences in terms of language, content, and condition, before being distributed in coordination with local and international partners.