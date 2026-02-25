European shares hit record high

WORLD CAPITALS, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- European shares rose to a high on Wednesday, underpinned by a rebound in financials.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.47 percent at 632.08 points, trading just shy of the intraday-high of 632.40 hit earlier in the session.

Banking stocks gained more than 1.7 percent each as broader global sentiment improved. Banks ‌are often viewed as vulnerable to rapid technological change.

Signs that companies are integrating AI in a measured way helped ‌ease concerns about margin pressure and supported risk appetite, which typically benefits financial stocks.

Similar concerns have sparked bouts of volatility in global markets several ​times this year, with European banks posting sharp declines on Tuesday.