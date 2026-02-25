Trump hails US ‘golden age’ in record-long State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump touted his economic record during the longest State of the Union address in history on Tuesday, boasting that he had ushered in a "golden age".

Trump spent the first hour of his televised speech focused on the economy, saying he had curbed inflation, driven the stock market to record heights, signed sweeping tax cuts and lowered drug prices.

"Our nation is back -- bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before," he said after taking the stage.

Trump finished his speech just before 11 pm ET (0400 GMT), after more than an hour and 47 minutes - breaking the record he set last year for the longest presidential address to Congress.