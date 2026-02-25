'Ramadan Nights 2026' to open March 6 in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 43rd edition of “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition from 6th to 22nd March, promising a curated blend of cultural and shopping experiences, as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition will feature more than 210 exhibitors from major retailers and distributors and over 700 leading local and international brands.

Spanning over 18,000 square metres, the exhibition will offer substantial promotions and exclusive discounts of more than 75 percent on a diverse range of products, with a layout that follows the latest international standards in consumer exhibition design.

This year’s edition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors, providing a wide product portfolio, including apparel, cosmetics, household electronics, luxury home furnishings, food items, and sports equipment.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Ramadan Nights exhibition is a key economic driver for the emirate during the holy month. He explained that the exhibition stimulates the retail sector and domestic tourism while functioning as a strategic marketplace for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and productive families.

A key highlight of Ramadan Nights 2026 is the “Heritage Village”, which offers a curated programme showcasing authentic Emirati Ramadan customs through folk performances, cultural contests, and heritage-themed panel discussions.

Visitors can also relish in a culinary experience at the “Iftar Corner” that serves a wide selection of delectable local, regional, and international cuisines. Also, the “Children’s Corner” features a larger space and play areas this year, with a broader range of fun games and creative educational programmes.