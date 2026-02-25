Dubai International Holy Quran Award opens public voting for most beautiful Quran recitation

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has opened public voting for participants who qualified for the final stage of its 28th edition for the year (1447H – 2026) in search of the most beautiful Quran recitation for 2026.

Following two qualifying rounds, the judging panel has selected the top three male and top three female participants who now compete for the title.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, “As we welcome Ramadan, a month of blessings, grace and compassion, we renew our commitment to honouring the Holy Quran, spreading its messages of kindness and mercy, and inspiring the next generation to uphold its values.”

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has opened public voting to select the most beautiful Quran recitation for 2026 from six finalists who have advanced to the final stage, which will take place during Ramadan. Public voting is available via quran.gov.ae

Finalists of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award are Omar Aly Awad (Egypt), Abdulla AlButi (Kuwait), Karrar Layth Saad (Iraq), while female participants are Aisyah AR Rumy (Indonesia), Sarah Alhalak (Syria), Jana Ehab Ramadan (Egypt).

Winners of the award and the most beautiful Quran recitation for 2026 title will be announced during the closing ceremony on 2nd March, held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The award features a prize of $1 million for the top male participant, $1 million for the top female participant and $1 for the Global Quranic Personality.

"Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award’s 28th edition marks a new comprehensive vision that reflects Dubai’s commitment to remaining a global beacon, upholding the values of the Holy Quran and spreading its noble message to the world," said Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award.

He added that the latest updates drive the Award’s global leadership by increasing the prize values to become the largest of their kind globally, introducing a dedicated category for female participants, and opening the door for direct personal nominations. Additionally, the final round will now feature a public vote to select the most beautiful Quran recitation for 2026.

Al Muhairi added that public voting for the finalists aims to spark a transcontinental spiritual movement during Ramadan, connecting Muslims worldwide through the Quran’s most beautiful recitations.

For its 28th edition (1447 H – 2026 AD), the Dubai International Holy Quran Award has unveiled a new vision that underscores its prestigious status and global impact, further highlighting Dubai’s leading role in celebrating Quran reciters.

With a total prize value of over AED12 million, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award builds on its 28-year long legacy and has introduced in this year’s edition a dedicated category for females.

This year's competition saw 5,618 applications from Quran reciters in 105 countries worldwide, with 30 percent of those applications coming from female participants.

The preliminary evaluation of all applications and recorded recitations applied rigorous and fair criteria, based on Tajweed rules and overall performance quality.

A total of 525 reciters in total, 373 male and 152 female, moved to the second stage of the award, which consisted of live video evaluations by the judging panel to select the top six participants.