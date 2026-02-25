EDGE, EM&E Group sign agreement to create joint venture in UAE

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE's EDGE Group and Spain's EM&E Group have signed an agreement to explore the establishment of a UAE-based joint venture, supported by a commercial pipeline of approximately US$1.5 billion.

The signing took place on Tuesday at EM&E Group’s headquarters, during an event attended by the UAE Ambassador to Spain Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi.

Under this agreement, signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group, the Spanish company will provide the latest technology in advanced remote weapon stations to the UAE and other international markets, with plans to expand into co-development of additional defence systems through the future UAE-based joint venture.

The new company would establish a skilled workforce in the UAE spanning sales, engineering, and programme management, creating high-value employment opportunities in advanced defence technologies and enabling co-development of future systems and adaptation of existing ones.

"This partnership with EM&E Group strengthens our position in priority markets and accelerates our capabilities in advanced weapon systems. European defence expertise combined with EDGE's broad range of air, land, and maritime platforms creates a significant competitive advantage for our customers," said Al Marar.

He added that this framework establishes a clear path toward deeper industrial cooperation with Spain's defence sector and positions the UAE as a hub for next-generation defence technology development.

Fernández stated, “This strategic alliance with EDGE represents a fundamental milestone in our international expansion and a recognition of the cutting-edge engineering we develop in Spain. By combining our remote weapon station technology with EDGE’s industrial ecosystem, we are not only strengthening our export capabilities but also becoming key partners in the development of disruptive defence solutions.”

This collaboration and the future joint venture mark a milestone in EM&E Group’s roadmap, consolidating its strong commitment to internationalisation and the expansion of its technological solutions in high-level global markets.

By integrating EM&E Group’s engineering capabilities with EDGE’s powerful defence ecosystem into a joint venture, both companies are driving a cooperation model that ensures industrial strengthening, specialised job creation, and high-end technology in the most demanding international markets.