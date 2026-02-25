RAKEZ strengthens UK investment ties through multicity roadshow

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) visited the United Kingdom, engaging British investors and reinforcing its position as a strategic gateway to the UAE and wider regional markets. The economic zone’s representatives met with investors, industry leaders, and business stakeholders across London and Manchester.

In London, RAKEZ sponsored the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai’s (BCCD) business briefing titled ‘Doing Business in Dubai and Northern Emirates’, which brought together British investors exploring opportunities in the Middle East. During the session, Holly Garforth, Head of Business Development at RAKEZ, joined a panel discussion to provide practical insights on setting up and relocating businesses within Ras Al Khaimah’s plug-and-play ecosystem.

The roadshow continued in Manchester, where the RAKEZ delegation took part in discussions on Making the Right Business Setup Choice in the UAE.

Across both cities, the team conducted targeted B2B meetings with stakeholders from the advanced manufacturing, supply chain, and professional services sectors.

Commenting on the roadshow, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The UK continues to be a priority market for RAKEZ, with strong interest from British companies seeking scalable, cost-effective bases for regional and global expansion. Our presence in London and Manchester allowed us to engage directly with decision-makers, understand their ambitions, and demonstrate how Ras Al Khaimah offers the infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and connectivity needed to grow with confidence.”

RAKEZ is home to more than 3,600 British investors operating across SME and industrial sectors.

The UK roadshow forms part of RAKEZ’s ongoing international outreach efforts to deepen commercial ties, attract quality investment, and further strengthen the economic bridge between Ras Al Khaimah and the United Kingdom.