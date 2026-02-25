IFM announces landmark benchmark whitepaper on Dubai’s primary care reform

DUBAI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Family Medicine Roundtable committee unveiled the official publication of its landmark strategic whitepaper titled “Strengthening Primary Care and Insurance Integration in Dubai: A Comprehensive Framework on OP-DRG, Telemedicine, and Smart Health.” This definitive release marks a pivotal moment for the regional healthcare landscape and is available for immediate download via the IFM Knowledge Hub.

The document is a knowledge-based, high-level planning asset and benchmark guide for policymakers, pharmaceutical industry leaders, healthcare consortia, the insurance sector, government health authorities, and educational institutions navigating the rapid regulatory shifts currently shaping Dubai’s medical future.

Understanding and adopting this framework is now considered essential for any organisation seeking to maintain operational ascendancy, financial sustainability, and regulatory compliance within the Emirate’s sophisticated healthcare ecosystem.

The roundtable was convened as part of the 13th International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition. IFM is a formidable titan of medical discourse, a high-prestige summit that has evolved into the definitive global heartbeat of primary care innovation. The conclusions from the roundtable discussion were developed and compiled into a detailed whitepaper by IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services (CRO), the official knowledge partner for this in-depth scientific discussion.

IFM serves as the vital nucleus of a strategic healthcare trifecta, including the annual Healthcare Future Summit and the Annual Radiology Meeting, to command a level of interdisciplinary authority that is unmatched in the Middle East.

IFM is a gathering of the healthcare industry’s most influential minds, dedicated to empowering the practitioners who hold the line of global health, ensuring they return to their communities not just as providers, but as the architects of a more resilient and sophisticated healthcare legacy.

For the pharmaceutical, insurance, and provider sectors, the legacy model of fragmented care is changing as the Dubai Health Authority accelerates toward a value-based care paradigm. This whitepaper provides the indispensable technical blueprint for the most significant structural evolution, specifically addressing the transition to a general practitioner-led gatekeeper model and the sophisticated implementation of Outpatient Diagnosis-Related Groups (OP-DRG).

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Scientific Chair, IFM Scientific Committee, said: “The outcomes of the IFM working session highlight the importance of aligning DRG implementation with a strengthened Primary Health Care model. This alignment is critical to enable integrated care pathways, reinforce prevention, early intervention and ensure that financing mechanisms effectively support the quality, patient centred care, improved clinical outcomes, equitable access, and long-term system sustainability.”

Industry leaders must recognise that this document is the primary industry beacon for the 2026 fiscal year and beyond. This whitepaper serves as the foundational roadmap that translates the government's high-level vision into an actionable enterprise strategy.

Dr. Bakul Mukherjee, MD, MS (Reg. Affairs and Health Policy) Senior Principal, RWE, IQVIA, emphasised: “This white paper envisions a healthcare ecosystem where GP‑first access, transparent inpatient/outpatient costs, and smart health innovation set a new global standard for equitable, efficient care in Dubai.

“Dubai is shaping a future where primary care, digital intelligence, and unified insurance systems converge is creating a seamless, data‑driven health journey for every resident.”