Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club's 'Swim for Life' championship attracts 600 swimmers from 25 countries

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club announced the organisation of the "Swim for Life" community championship with the participation of 600 swimmers from 25 countries at the Olympic pool in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, next Friday for two days.

Humaid Al Houti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, said that the tournament comes amid great community participation during the month of Ramadan, and within the framework of the club’s plan to discover talents and attract male and female players of different ages, noting that the tournament aims to support the state’s directions aimed at preparing sporting generations capable of global competition.