Hazza bin Zayed receives senior officials, employees extending Ramadan greetings

AL AIN, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received at Al Maqam Palace senior officials and employees from various government departments, commanders from military colleges, and members of charitable and public-interest associations in Al Ain Region, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

H.H. also received several esteemed scholars and sheikhs, guests of the UAE President, who are delivering lessons, lectures and religious programmes during Ramadan that promote the values of tolerance and moderation, and reinforce the meanings of compassion and fraternity within the community.

During the meeting, which was attended by several sheikhs, His Highness engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong and enduring bonds between the leadership and the people. The gathering aligns with the UAE’s Year of Family, underscoring the leadership’s commitment to strengthening family stability and empowerment as the foundation of a cohesive society.

Attendees also prayed for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.