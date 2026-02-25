Department of Health – Abu Dhabi publishes multiple sclerosis treatment guideline

ABU DHABI, 25th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has published the Guideline for Management of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Developed in collaboration with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), the guideline establishes a unified benchmark for clinical practice that integrates the latest diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building an intelligent, patient-centred healthcare ecosystem, and marks a transformative step in elevating specialised neurological care in the Emirate.

Developed by a scientific task force from the NMSS Medical Advisory Committee and peer-reviewed by neurologists nationwide, the guideline is grounded in clinical evidence as well as the practical realities faced by clinicians and insurers across the UAE. As such, the new guideline provides a trusted framework that supports early diagnosis and strengthens effective, patient-centred treatment decisions, while facilitating patients’ access to the advanced therapies they require.

The new framework brings clinical practice and reimbursement pathways into closer alignment, ensuring that clinical decision-making and insurance coverage work cohesively. By offering clear, consistent direction on diagnosis and treatment, the guideline enhances opportunities for early intervention and offer more transparent, predictable care pathways tailored to the progression of each case.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “By introducing the guideline for diagnosing and treating MS, we are laying a stronger and more unified foundation for early diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and a seamless, more predictable patient journey. This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to setting a global benchmark for specialised world-class care that combines innovation and excellence in addressing the needs of people living with MS.

By working closely with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, clinicians, and insurance partners, we are aligning efforts to ensure individuals living with MS can access integrated, timely, and evidence-based care, that enhances outcomes and quality of life.”

To support awareness and successful implementation, DoH and NMSS convened two multidisciplinary workshops with neurologists, insurance providers, and representatives from the MS community. These sessions focused on the practical application of the guideline across diagnosis, treatment decisions, and coverage processes, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis and timely interventions, reducing delays in treatment access and ensure a consistent and efficient patient journey.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said: “The publication of DoH guideline reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach to advancing healthcare through strong, purpose-driven partnerships, scientific research, and patient needs converge within a unified framework.

We are proud to work closely with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to establish a clearer and more integrated pathway of care that will improve access to effective, evidence-based treatment, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for people living with multiple sclerosis. This milestone showcases the strength of our healthcare ecosystem and demonstrates the power of collaborative, system-wide partnerships in delivering meaningful and sustainable impact.”

This achievement represents the outcome of close collaboration between regulatory authorities, specialised experts, and the multiple sclerosis community. The combined efforts of DoH and NMSS ensured that clinical expertise, patient needs, and policy considerations were all integrated throughout development. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building an innovative, research-driven, and patient-centred health system that continuously elevates the standard of care.

The launch of the DoH MS Guideline represents a pivotal advancement in MS care across Abu Dhabi. By providing clear direction for clinical decision-making and enabling stronger coordination across the health system, the guideline lay the foundation for improved outcomes and a better quality of life for people living with MS.